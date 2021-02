Art Deco..

This weekend I was booked to go away with one of my Sisters to Napier to the annual Art Deco Weekend.

But because of a recent covid scare it was cancelled.. but just the day things opened up and we were able to travel.

So our weekend was on again.. and alot of others came aswell.. the atmosphere is amazing and everyone is out to enjoy themselves.. This is me.. think I may like a ride in this car...