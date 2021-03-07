High and dry...

Today FG and I went for a Tiki Tour (NZ version of a Sunday drive) We did a lot in a short time.. Markets, when I possibly broke my toe or at the very least badly bruised.. I was buying some honey when the tower of jars (1kg) (thankfully plastic) fell and one landed on my foot.. lucky it was good quality Manuka Honey.. lunch and then onto a nice coastal drive and then ending up with a coffee at @yorkshirekiwi.
I have taken a shot of this wreck before and it is getting more dilapidated each time .. But still worth a stop.
It’s a great old wreck and as you say, getting more dilapidated