International Women's Day by julzmaioro
Photo 2856

International Women's Day

Yesterday we visited Tapapakanga Regional Park and this house is the home of the Ashby family.. They moved to this farm and built this home from 'kitset'.. They arrived with 10 children, no roads, no power, and only access to the outside world via the water (Firth of Thames) This was only a 3 bedroom house and Mrs Ashby had 4 more children after arriving.. Our pioneering Women certainly were a hardy bunch and after our recent one week lock down with all mod cons at hand and 'click and collect' to get our groceries I don't think we have any thing to complain about.
Th Ashby Family certainly had a beautiful out look as this is only meters away from the beach.. so I guess fish featured on the menu lots..
8th March 2021 8th Mar 21

julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and such an interesting story.
March 8th, 2021  
Dianne
Imagine trying to feed and clothe all those kids! Great shot.
March 8th, 2021  
julia ace
Same as my matetnal Grandparents..
March 8th, 2021  
