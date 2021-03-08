International Women's Day

Yesterday we visited Tapapakanga Regional Park and this house is the home of the Ashby family.. They moved to this farm and built this home from 'kitset'.. They arrived with 10 children, no roads, no power, and only access to the outside world via the water (Firth of Thames) This was only a 3 bedroom house and Mrs Ashby had 4 more children after arriving.. Our pioneering Women certainly were a hardy bunch and after our recent one week lock down with all mod cons at hand and 'click and collect' to get our groceries I don't think we have any thing to complain about.

Th Ashby Family certainly had a beautiful out look as this is only meters away from the beach.. so I guess fish featured on the menu lots..