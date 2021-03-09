Previous
Next
Leaf Cutter Bee's.. by julzmaioro
Photo 2857

Leaf Cutter Bee's..

We have had a group of these Leaf Cutter Bee's in the garden all summer and I have been trying to capture a shot of them but they are so quick.. Today I had some success.. They love these salvia plants..The Leaf Cutter is a native bee that is introduced to gardens and orchards to aid pollination a great addition to have around children and animals as they are not aggressive and do not sting.. They are fascinating to watch. They are 'stocky' little fella's and stripes more like a wasp than a bee https://beegap.co.nz/how-it-works
9th March 2021 9th Mar 21

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
782% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful collage of these unusual bees.
March 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise