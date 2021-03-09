We have had a group of these Leaf Cutter Bee's in the garden all summer and I have been trying to capture a shot of them but they are so quick.. Today I had some success.. They love these salvia plants..The Leaf Cutter is a native bee that is introduced to gardens and orchards to aid pollination a great addition to have around children and animals as they are not aggressive and do not sting.. They are fascinating to watch. They are 'stocky' little fella's and stripes more like a wasp than a bee https://beegap.co.nz/how-it-works