Long Lunch with Friends..

Today we met up with a group of friends to celebrate that we have all been married 45 years.. 1976 was a busy year to attend weddings, first two on the 14th Feb .. before Valantines day was a thing.. George and I in March, two others in June a week apart and one in October.. Pretty good achievement that we are still together and still great friends.. Sadly one of the group past away about 18 months ago.. That's me 2nd from the right and FG way down the other end of the table..

Lunch took 5 hours and we thought we had best leave when the evening dinner crowd started arriving...