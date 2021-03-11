Previous
Long Lunch with Friends..
Photo 2859

Long Lunch with Friends..

Today we met up with a group of friends to celebrate that we have all been married 45 years.. 1976 was a busy year to attend weddings, first two on the 14th Feb .. before Valantines day was a thing.. George and I in March, two others in June a week apart and one in October.. Pretty good achievement that we are still together and still great friends.. Sadly one of the group past away about 18 months ago.. That's me 2nd from the right and FG way down the other end of the table..
Lunch took 5 hours and we thought we had best leave when the evening dinner crowd started arriving...
11th March 2021

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
783% complete

View this month »

Beryl Lloyd
Congratulations on your 45 years of Marriage . So good to be with friends to enjoy and reminisce.
March 11th, 2021  
Lois
Congratulations!
March 11th, 2021  
aikiuser (jenn)
Wow, congrats to all and what a marvelous celebration!
March 11th, 2021  
