Deconstructed Hydrangea by julzmaioro
Photo 2861

Deconstructed Hydrangea

Love seeing the colour changes of this nice little hydrangea.. It started of as a white, pale pink, now darker pink and green.. Such good value in the garden..
13th March 2021 13th Mar 21

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Lois ace
Beautiful!
March 13th, 2021  
Lynda McG ace
Lovely - fav
March 13th, 2021  
Margo ace
lovely colours
March 13th, 2021  
Monique ace
I agree, lovely shrub and beautiful shot
March 13th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
Lovely composition - I've got the hydrangeas but not the skill to see them like this! fav
March 13th, 2021  
Desi
Absolutely beautiful. Love the vague reflections on the white
March 13th, 2021  
Mrs. Laloggie ace
Lovely and of course your processing is flawless.
March 13th, 2021  
