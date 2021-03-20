Sign up
Photo 2868
The end if the Jetty..
FG and I went fir an early morning walk before breakfast and after we had a sunrise shoot.. this nice jetty was in a sheltered little bay..
20th March 2021
20th Mar 21
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3937
photos
200
followers
217
following
2861
2862
2863
2864
2865
2866
2867
2868
Tags
lake
,
jetty
,
fg
,
tarawera
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Aahhh, so calming... Very nice
March 20th, 2021
