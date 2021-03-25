Thames.. Beach Hop Parade..

This week is the 21st Celebration of the 'World Famous in NZ' Whangamata Beach Hop.. It is the gathering of classic, Hot Rod, and generally loved cars and Rock'n'Roll music and Dancers.. But today they travelled to neighbouring Thames for a Parade in the main street.. Afew of our friends had their beauties on display.. The Orange Pontiac and the interior shot of the Chevy are both our friends.. My first car was a Morrie like the one on the top left.. wish I gave it a paint job like this. Tjhe eagle on the USA flag is on the underside of the bonnet.. and the little cutie in the lower right was just enjoying the ride..