Photo 2949
Garden Shed.
Busy day with med appointments and now out for the Annual Vets/Farmers dinner. We took a break for lunch at the Auckland Botanical Gardens and this little display of a cute little garden shed.
9th June 2021
9th Jun 21
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4018
photos
205
followers
218
following
2942
2943
2944
2945
2946
2947
2948
2949
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G930F
Taken
9th June 2021 1:23pm
Tags
garden
,
shed
,
gardens
,
botanical
Dianne
A very cute little display.
June 9th, 2021
