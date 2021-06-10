Previous
Poaka... Pied Stilt.. by julzmaioro
Poaka... Pied Stilt..

Did the Estuary walk again this morning and today the tide was a little further in and no sign of any Kingfishers but lots of Pied Stilts (Poaka).. It was a beautiful morning for a walk and very warm for a winter morning..
julia

