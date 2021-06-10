Sign up
Photo 2950
Poaka... Pied Stilt..
Did the Estuary walk again this morning and today the tide was a little further in and no sign of any Kingfishers but lots of Pied Stilts (Poaka).. It was a beautiful morning for a walk and very warm for a winter morning..
10th June 2021
10th Jun 21
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
pied
,
estuary
,
stilt
,
poaka
