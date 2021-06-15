Previous
Next
Walking in the rain... by julzmaioro
Photo 2955

Walking in the rain...

One of the shots I entered in last nights Camera Club set subject was rain.. Here is FG walk past a puddle in a carpark and I quickly grabbed a shot and then flipped him.. very obliging man ..
15th June 2021 15th Jun 21

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
809% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful shot with wonderful colours and processing.
June 15th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great capture and I love the brolly
June 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise