Previous
Next
Photo 2955
Walking in the rain...
One of the shots I entered in last nights Camera Club set subject was rain.. Here is FG walk past a puddle in a carpark and I quickly grabbed a shot and then flipped him.. very obliging man ..
15th June 2021
15th Jun 21
2
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4024
photos
205
followers
218
following
2948
2949
2950
2951
2952
2953
2954
2955
Views
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
9th May 2021 12:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
camera
,
rain
,
club
,
umbrella
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot with wonderful colours and processing.
June 15th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
great capture and I love the brolly
June 15th, 2021
