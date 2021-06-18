Previous
Next
Who Needs a Drone.. by julzmaioro
Photo 2958

Who Needs a Drone..

Reaching giddy heights...Today I did a commercial photo shoot for my Daughter and Son-in-laws swimming pool business.. They happened to have a scissor lift on sight to do another job so as we had to fit 6 vehicles trailer and 7 workers and work dog into the shot I had to go up.. I did go higher than this which was very brave of me as I am not that great on heights .. Of course I did not take this shot, my daughter did. Had a pretty fun day with the troops and even convinced them to do a YMCA shot..
18th June 2021 18th Jun 21

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
810% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
Go Julz - reaching new heights with your photography!
June 18th, 2021  
julia ace
@dide was a bit shakey as I went higher so I was being very brave..
June 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise