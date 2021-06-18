Who Needs a Drone..

Reaching giddy heights...Today I did a commercial photo shoot for my Daughter and Son-in-laws swimming pool business.. They happened to have a scissor lift on sight to do another job so as we had to fit 6 vehicles trailer and 7 workers and work dog into the shot I had to go up.. I did go higher than this which was very brave of me as I am not that great on heights .. Of course I did not take this shot, my daughter did. Had a pretty fun day with the troops and even convinced them to do a YMCA shot..