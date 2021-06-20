Previous
Winters Morning... by julzmaioro
Winters Morning...

My view this morning.. Always a stunning morning when you have a golden hour light and a little mist around.. Looking out on the farmland and Village below..
20th June 2021 20th Jun 21

julia

ace
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Diana ace
Such a beautiful sight with that wonderful golden glow.
June 20th, 2021  
Teresa
Beautiful scene...🤗😍
June 20th, 2021  
leggzy
Stunning shot, the light & mist are beautiful.
June 20th, 2021  
