Photo 2961
That View again..
But further to the South West.. another shot from yesterdays shot.. Foggy mornings really offer up some great views..
https://365project.org/julzmaioro/365/2021-06-20#comment-32864575
21st June 2021
21st Jun 21
julia
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
morning
golden
hour
mist
winters
Margo
Love these foggy views
June 21st, 2021
Dianne
Looks like an island in the background.
June 21st, 2021
