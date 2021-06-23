Previous
Next
Our Town.. by julzmaioro
Photo 2963

Our Town..

Took a different route for my walk today and although we had a bit of a frosty start to the day it was a stunning morning.. This shot is looking up the estuary at the bottom of the Manukau Harbour towards our small town of Waiuku..
23rd June 2021 23rd Jun 21

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
811% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise