Daisy a Day Dear.. by julzmaioro
Photo 2997

Daisy a Day Dear..

Discovered today that my daisy plant was flowering profusely but all flowers were facing out into the paddock for the cows to enjoy..
27th July 2021 27th Jul 21

julia

julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Dianne
This is really gorgeous. Fav
July 27th, 2021  
