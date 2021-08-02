Sign up
Photo 3003
Brand new Twins..
Came across this sweet little family yesterday while visiting the City Park.. This appeared to be one of the first of the flock to have had their lambs...
2nd August 2021
2nd Aug 21
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4072
photos
206
followers
216
following
Tags
park
,
twins
,
lambs
,
cornwall
