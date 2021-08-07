Previous
Rosie the mini calf... by julzmaioro
Photo 3008

Little Rosie was born 3 weeks early, but she was a fighter and with some special care she has reached her due date, she has become a firm favourite with the girls. She will now join her cousins in the big girls paddock...
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Monique ace
Sweet shot
August 7th, 2021  
Lois ace
Adorable!
August 7th, 2021  
