Photo 3008
Rosie the mini calf...
Little Rosie was born 3 weeks early, but she was a fighter and with some special care she has reached her due date, she has become a firm favourite with the girls. She will now join her cousins in the big girls paddock...
7th August 2021
7th Aug 21
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4077
photos
202
followers
213
following
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
7th August 2021 5:09pm
Tags
girls
calf
rosie
prem
Monique
ace
Sweet shot
August 7th, 2021
Lois
ace
Adorable!
August 7th, 2021
