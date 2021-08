Fun morning with fellow Clubbies..

We had a fun morning with a group from our Camera Club. We had a predawn start ma walked the track around the estuary stopping when we saw a photo worthy shot.. But there was as much talking and laughing s there was photo's.. After around 2.5 hours we decided it was time for brekky and a coffee.. We got asked by a fellow Café goer 'what are you lot on 'cause I want some'.. Good to get out with like mind people