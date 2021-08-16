Sign up
Photo 3017
Favourite Freesia's
My freesia's are just coming into flower, and this morning just after a light shower the sun was shining on them beautifully... could not resist the shot.. smell so sweet.
16th August 2021
16th Aug 21
3
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
16th August 2021 9:07am
Tags
sweet
,
shower
,
smell
,
freesia's
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful capture with the morning droplets.
August 16th, 2021
Wylie
ace
they are super, I can almost smell them. fav
August 16th, 2021
Brigette
ace
nice one Julia - these are lovely
August 16th, 2021
