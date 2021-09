Spring is Here..

It has been a stunning second day of spring today .. warm and sunny all day . I spent some time working in the garden and it was busy with bees and even the odd butterfly working hard. I am waiting for my poppies to put on a display but so far just had the odd one at a time. But the bees and hover fly were making the most of it. I was surprised that the shadow even showed up the stripes on the bee..