Photo 3047
Reflecting on past favorites..
Today was an inside day .. so had a bit of a tidy up of the 'Old Vinyl' cupboard.. How many have you had in your collection?.. some were mine some were my husbands.. you could probably figure which..
15th September 2021
15th Sep 21
7
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4116
photos
205
followers
212
following
834% complete
3040
3041
3042
3043
3044
3045
3046
3047
Views
23
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
15th September 2021 4:20pm
old
,
the
,
past
,
from
,
blast
,
vinyl's
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
mine are in great condition and I still play them on a Rega turntable! I've even got one or two in your collection ... I have some hundreds of albums mmmmm love analogue music!
September 15th, 2021
Brigette
ace
You have the Essential Beatles and David Cassidy - oh hello!
September 15th, 2021
Dianne
Quite a collection there - you need a turntable to have an afternoon (or ten) to listen to them all.
September 15th, 2021
julia
ace
@brigette
DC was the star on my bedroom wall..
@dide
Have the turntable FG won one a few years back..
September 15th, 2021
kali
ace
recognise Roberta Flack, Neil Diamond and the Seekers from my Mum's collection, she used to belong to a monthly music club thing
September 15th, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
I think your collection is somewhat more superior to ours! Most of ours are scratched from too much activity! But we do have a turntable tied to a stereo system.
September 15th, 2021
Wylie
ace
ha ha, his was probably 'godspell'! looks so familiar.
September 15th, 2021
