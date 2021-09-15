Previous
Reflecting on past favorites.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3047

Reflecting on past favorites..

Today was an inside day .. so had a bit of a tidy up of the 'Old Vinyl' cupboard.. How many have you had in your collection?.. some were mine some were my husbands.. you could probably figure which..
15th September 2021

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
mine are in great condition and I still play them on a Rega turntable! I've even got one or two in your collection ... I have some hundreds of albums mmmmm love analogue music!
September 15th, 2021  
Brigette ace
You have the Essential Beatles and David Cassidy - oh hello!
September 15th, 2021  
Dianne
Quite a collection there - you need a turntable to have an afternoon (or ten) to listen to them all.
September 15th, 2021  
julia ace
@brigette DC was the star on my bedroom wall.. @dide Have the turntable FG won one a few years back..
September 15th, 2021  
kali ace
recognise Roberta Flack, Neil Diamond and the Seekers from my Mum's collection, she used to belong to a monthly music club thing
September 15th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
I think your collection is somewhat more superior to ours! Most of ours are scratched from too much activity! But we do have a turntable tied to a stereo system.
September 15th, 2021  
Wylie ace
ha ha, his was probably 'godspell'! looks so familiar.
September 15th, 2021  
