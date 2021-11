Baby Hippo's..

These young girls and their babies belong to our neighbour's. They are pretty new to farming and FG and FB have been called upon a few times for a bit of farming advise.. They bought 4 miniature Hereford in calf heifers which they only got 2 surviving calves. This breed are super cute with being a lot smaller than the usual Hereford's.. They are called the 'Baby Hippo's'..