Photo 3117
Light on the hills..
Had to move quickly to catch this beautiful light on the River Hills this morning.. Love how it is 'highlighting' the lone tree on top of the hill..
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4190
photos
206
followers
211
following
3110
3111
3112
3113
3114
3115
3116
3117
Tags
light
,
morning
,
river
,
hills
,
waikato
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
that is rather neat!
November 24th, 2021
