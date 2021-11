Marie Pavie..

Another lovely day for gardening and I am really enjoying all the colour that is changing daily. This lovely rose is a real little gem, does not take any special care and always looks stunning.

Today marks 100 days of the Auckland zone lockdown and I am very grateful that I have a garden to keep me occupied ( and that I am well enough to work in it).. Things are starting up again soon (with vaccine rates increasing) and very excited about my hair cut next week ...