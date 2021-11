Track to nowhere...

When I got up this morning I saw that we had a light mist skimming the ground so thought I would go to a favoured spot that I have not been for a long time.. Got there and it was a full on 'Whiteout'.. so came back home the alternate route.. quite pleased I did.. Though I did not hang around here as it was quite clear that this is where the local peacock flock hang around at night..