Mist in the Valley's.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3120

Mist in the Valley's..

Another shot I got in the beautiful early morning light yesterday morning..Had to stop in a hurry to get this shot.. lucky it was on a quiet country road..
27th November 2021 27th Nov 21

julia

Nick ace
Really beautiful.
November 27th, 2021  
Diana ace
Absolutely gorgeous!
November 27th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Waw ! -stunning - beautiful layers formed in nature ! fav
November 27th, 2021  
Iris N ace
gorgeous!
November 27th, 2021  
