Photo 3120
Mist in the Valley's..
Another shot I got in the beautiful early morning light yesterday morning..Had to stop in a hurry to get this shot.. lucky it was on a quiet country road..
27th November 2021
27th Nov 21
4
5
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4193
photos
206
followers
211
following
854% complete
View this month »
3113
3114
3115
3116
3117
3118
3119
3120
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
26th November 2021 5:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
morning
,
early
,
golden
,
mist
Nick
ace
Really beautiful.
November 27th, 2021
Diana
ace
Absolutely gorgeous!
November 27th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Waw ! -stunning - beautiful layers formed in nature ! fav
November 27th, 2021
Iris N
ace
gorgeous!
November 27th, 2021
