Over the Maize Paddock... by julzmaioro
Photo 3121

Over the Maize Paddock...

Another shot from my stunning morning out and about the near by farms. This is looking out over the maize paddock with the mist rising above the river..
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Dianne
Beautiful!
November 28th, 2021  
winghong_ho
Beautiful picture. l like the view of the fog/mist in the middle part of the photo.
November 28th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
the mist would be good for the maize too - as well as us in total admiration! fav
November 28th, 2021  
