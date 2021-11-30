Sign up
Photo 3123
Earlier that morning..
This is the reason why I was so excited to get the shots I have put up the last few days.. I went to the river to catch the sunrise but it was a complete white out.. this image looks a bit like a ECG...
30th November 2021
30th Nov 21
1
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4196
photos
205
followers
210
following
3116
3117
3118
3119
3120
3121
3122
3123
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
26th November 2021 5:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
river
,
fog
,
sunrise
,
rushes
Taffy
ace
love the soft feel to this scene
November 30th, 2021
