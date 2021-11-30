Previous
Earlier that morning.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3123

Earlier that morning..

This is the reason why I was so excited to get the shots I have put up the last few days.. I went to the river to catch the sunrise but it was a complete white out.. this image looks a bit like a ECG...
30th November 2021

julia

Photo Details

Taffy ace
love the soft feel to this scene
November 30th, 2021  
