Bursting Out... by julzmaioro
Photo 3125

Bursting Out...

Love the agapanthus this time of year.. They are a very photogenic flower.. Agapanthus do very well in NZ climate to the point that they can become a bit of a nuisance and they are not allowed to be sold in plant nurseries any more.
2nd December 2021 2nd Dec 21

julia

@julzmaioro
Helen Westerbeke
gorgeous
December 2nd, 2021  
Dianne
This is gorgeous. Fav
December 2nd, 2021  
