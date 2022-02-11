Previous
Fluffy Bumble.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3196

Fluffy Bumble..

A quick walk around the garden this morning with my 50mm lens with 12mm extension tube.. The Dahlia's are a hive of industry with bee's bumble bee's, moths and butterfly's.. The bumble are just a little ball of fluff..
11th February 2022 11th Feb 22

julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Dianne
Wow - this is really neat. You have captured it so well with the light hitting his wing edge and also highlighting his eye. Fav
February 11th, 2022  
