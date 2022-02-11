Sign up
Photo 3196
Fluffy Bumble..
A quick walk around the garden this morning with my 50mm lens with 12mm extension tube.. The Dahlia's are a hive of industry with bee's bumble bee's, moths and butterfly's.. The bumble are just a little ball of fluff..
11th February 2022
11th Feb 22
1
2
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4270
photos
201
followers
209
following
3189
3190
3191
3192
3193
3194
3195
3196
Tags
bee
,
bumble
,
dahlia
Dianne
Wow - this is really neat. You have captured it so well with the light hitting his wing edge and also highlighting his eye. Fav
February 11th, 2022
