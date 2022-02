The Big Splash..

As I was taking shots of the Old Cement Works I had on yesterday of a very serene shot a Young Lad did a big bomb in front of me.. He popped up and said.. Sorry Miss I hope I didn't ruin your photo.. Lucky I kept it as it didn't look that great on the back of camera.. but after a slight edit I love it.. and beside he was very polite.. pity I didn't get his email so that I could send it to him..