Photo 3215
Cabbage Tree in the Mist..
Just after sunrise this morning a light mist drifted across the farm, so I went down to catch the light on a favourite cabbage tree.. The mist had almost all gone by the time I got to 'the' spot.. but still happy with the result..
2nd March 2022
2nd Mar 22
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
tree
,
mist
,
cabbage
,
cordyline
