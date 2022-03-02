Previous
Cabbage Tree in the Mist.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3215

Cabbage Tree in the Mist..

Just after sunrise this morning a light mist drifted across the farm, so I went down to catch the light on a favourite cabbage tree.. The mist had almost all gone by the time I got to 'the' spot.. but still happy with the result..
2nd March 2022 2nd Mar 22

julia

