Photo 3224
Pink Cosmos...
The pink cosmos were swaying in the afternoon sunshine so I change to my 50mm lens to get a central focus and soft bokeh.. They are giving lovely Autumn colour...
11th March 2022
11th Mar 22
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
pink
,
autumn
,
cosmos
,
colour
