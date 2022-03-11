Previous
Next
Pink Cosmos... by julzmaioro
Photo 3224

Pink Cosmos...

The pink cosmos were swaying in the afternoon sunshine so I change to my 50mm lens to get a central focus and soft bokeh.. They are giving lovely Autumn colour...
11th March 2022 11th Mar 22

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
883% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise