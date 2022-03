Well the Anniversary celebration just keep on giving.. We went out for dinner tonight with @dide and Chook.. Dianne was our Bridesmaid and my brother was the bestman but Chook was happy to stand in for him.. We are standing on the deck of the restaurant and could not let this fantastic sunset go by without a shot of the 4 of us together. The Restaurant is cliff top of our West Coast beach and is renowned far and wide.. We all enjoyed our meal..