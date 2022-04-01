Bumble on a Cosmos..

Previous
Had a bit of a walk with my 50mm lens this afternoon.. The Bumble Bee's were busy on the Roses, Dahlia's and the Cosmos.. Caught this guy in his happy place..
julia

April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Graeme Stevens ace
great shot, focus and clarity
April 1st, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh yes stunning!
April 1st, 2022  
