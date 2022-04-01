Sign up
Photo 3245
Bumble on a Cosmos..
Had a bit of a walk with my 50mm lens this afternoon.. The Bumble Bee's were busy on the Roses, Dahlia's and the Cosmos.. Caught this guy in his happy place..
1st April 2022
1st Apr 22
2
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4351
photos
202
followers
211
following
889% complete
3238
3239
3240
3241
3242
3243
3244
3245
1103
3242
1104
3243
1105
3244
1106
3245
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
1st April 2022 3:00pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
bee
,
cosmos
,
bumble
Graeme Stevens
ace
great shot, focus and clarity
April 1st, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh yes stunning!
April 1st, 2022
