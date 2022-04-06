Sign up
Photo 3250
Hunua Falls..
Another shot from our trip to the slightly depleted yet still spectacular Falls the other day. just up stream a shot way is a bridge that leads to a bush walk so it's also a great POV to look back on the falls..
6th April 2022
6th Apr 22
3
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4356
photos
203
followers
212
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
3rd April 2022 3:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
falls
,
bush
,
nz
,
hunua
Issi Bannerman
ace
Just beautiful.
April 6th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Beautiful.
April 6th, 2022
Dianne
Nice reflection.
April 6th, 2022
