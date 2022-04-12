Previous
Soldier Poppies.. by julzmaioro
Soldier Poppies..

Very pleased that the Soldier Poppies I had last spring have seeded down and are now starting to flower just in time for ANZAC day on the 25th April.. Just hope the predicted storm does no ruin them..
julia

gloria jones ace
Beautiful capture
April 12th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how beautiful they are
April 12th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Yes, keep safe, Julia - - keep safe, Poppy!
April 12th, 2022  
