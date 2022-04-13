Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3257
Soldier Poppy.. take two
Rather like this shot of another Soldier poppy but the wind was blowing the ornamental grasses around over the shot and also the contrast of the portulaca's that are still flowering from the hot summer days..
13th April 2022
13th Apr 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4363
photos
203
followers
212
following
892% complete
View this month »
3250
3251
3252
3253
3254
3255
3256
3257
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
12th April 2022 2:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
soldier
,
poppy
,
windy
,
grasses
,
portulaca's
Boxplayer
ace
Nice with the background.
April 13th, 2022
Graeme Stevens
ace
I think it works well
April 13th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close