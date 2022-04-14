Previous
Bunch of Roses.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3258

Bunch of Roses..

Couldn't resist this bunch of roses when I picked up the fruit and veg this week and have teamed them up with statice, everlasting daisies and grass seed heads.. and as a added bonus they smell beautiful.
14th April 2022 14th Apr 22

julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
