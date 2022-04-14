Sign up
Photo 3258
Bunch of Roses..
Couldn't resist this bunch of roses when I picked up the fruit and veg this week and have teamed them up with statice, everlasting daisies and grass seed heads.. and as a added bonus they smell beautiful.
14th April 2022
14th Apr 22
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
14th April 2022 4:27pm
Tags
roses
colour
mixed
statice
