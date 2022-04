The Hounds are on a scent...

Another scene from the Hunt the other day.. I was corrected a few times when I called the 'Hounds' 'Dogs'..

The Hounds are on to a scent here but it turned out to be a rabbit so they were called off.. Not allowed to chase rabbits.. only Hares both are regarded as pests here in NZ as they were introduced for hunting purposes.

It was a great day out for Men/women horses and Hounds and us spectators.