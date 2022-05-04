Previous
Omakaroa.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3278

Omakaroa..

Have spent the day catching up with family and checking out the local sights.. This is Omakaroa Harbour looking towards Mt Manganui.. Unfortunately the tide was out..
4th May 2022 4th May 22

julia

ace
Diana ace
Such a beautiful capture and scene.
May 4th, 2022  
Annie D ace
What a beautiful scene and wonderful place to spend time :)
May 4th, 2022  
