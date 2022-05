Bathhouse Rotorua..

Had a small diversion this morning on our way to breakfast to the hot pool on the edge of Lake Rotorua with a view of the back of the beautiful Government Bath House Spa built in 1908.. But the sub was covered by the thick fog.. but a little patience and it broke through briefly.. The seagulls love this spot to keep their feet warm on chilly mornings..

The Bathhouse is closed at the moment due to earthquake damage..