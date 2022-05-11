Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3285
Whakatane Marae..
While staying last week in the Bay of Plenty, East North Island New Zealand, I was taken with the local Marae ( Meeting House) of the local Maori people. It was looking spectacular in the late afternoon light..
11th May 2022
11th May 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4391
photos
202
followers
214
following
900% complete
View this month »
3278
3279
3280
3281
3282
3283
3284
3285
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
5th May 2022 4:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
house
,
meeting
,
maori
,
marae
Maggiemae
ace
This is beautifully maintained and the carvings are so good to see in this light! fav
May 11th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close