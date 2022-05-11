Previous
Whakatane Marae.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3285

Whakatane Marae..

While staying last week in the Bay of Plenty, East North Island New Zealand, I was taken with the local Marae ( Meeting House) of the local Maori people. It was looking spectacular in the late afternoon light..
11th May 2022

julia

Maggiemae
This is beautifully maintained and the carvings are so good to see in this light! fav
May 11th, 2022  
