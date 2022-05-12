Sign up
Photo 3286
Through Frosted Glass...
This was a contender for the recent set subject for our Camera Club 'Through Glass' subject.. I ended up by not using it but still really like it and may find another subject to use it for.. Soldier Poppies as seen through Vaselined glass..
12th May 2022
12th May 22
0
2
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4392
photos
202
followers
214
following
900% complete
Tags
glass
,
poppies
