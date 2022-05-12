Previous
Through Frosted Glass... by julzmaioro
Photo 3286

Through Frosted Glass...

This was a contender for the recent set subject for our Camera Club 'Through Glass' subject.. I ended up by not using it but still really like it and may find another subject to use it for.. Soldier Poppies as seen through Vaselined glass..
12th May 2022

julia

Photo Details

