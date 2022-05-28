Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3302
Mobile Barbecue..
Had a lovely weekend celebrating my neices 50th birthday.. They had a mobile BBQ they cooked a fantastic dinner.. accompanied by delicious salads.. Easy way to cater for an event like this.
28th May 2022
28th May 22
1
0
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4408
photos
202
followers
213
following
904% complete
3295
3296
3297
3298
3299
3300
3301
3302
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G780G
Taken
28th May 2022 5:46pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
dinner
,
birthday
,
bbq
bkb in the city
Very nice
May 29th, 2022
