We need rain they said...

We have had a very dry Summer and Autumn and all the farmers were wanting to get some rain so that the grass would grow the winter feed.. Well since the 1st of June it has rained.. Today we had a bit of a mixed bag with spells of warmer sunshine.. This afternoon the sun was out and the rain came down so quickly went out (under cover of the eaves) and got a shot of my Mutabilus rose.. still with lots of buds to come..