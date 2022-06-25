Sign up
Photo 3330
Shipwreck...
Well not really but looks like a 'Shipwreck' to me.. another ICM from our beach walk the other night.. Just loved the colour that the sunset kept on giving..
25th June 2022
25th Jun 22
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4436
photos
203
followers
214
following
912% complete
View this month »
3323
3324
3325
3326
3327
3328
3329
3330
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
22nd June 2022 5:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
shipwreck
,
icm
Christina
Yes I can see the ship wreck too
June 25th, 2022
