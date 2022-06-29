Sign up
Photo 3334
Jade Bush..
This plant has been sitting on my doorstep for several years and as legend has it, it is supposed to bring 'riches' to you.. well I am still waiting.
Took this shot with my wide angle lens and it seemed to work pretty well for me..
29th June 2022
29th Jun 22
3
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
kali
ace
I have a small plat of this that i have grown from a cutting, I will look forward to the flowers now that i have seen yours
June 29th, 2022
julia
ace
@kali66
Yes at least I get plenty if flowers.
June 29th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful image with those little cobwebs and the water droplets. Nice crop too.
June 29th, 2022
