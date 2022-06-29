Previous
Next
Jade Bush.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3334

Jade Bush..

This plant has been sitting on my doorstep for several years and as legend has it, it is supposed to bring 'riches' to you.. well I am still waiting.
Took this shot with my wide angle lens and it seemed to work pretty well for me..
29th June 2022 29th Jun 22

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
913% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
I have a small plat of this that i have grown from a cutting, I will look forward to the flowers now that i have seen yours
June 29th, 2022  
julia ace
@kali66 Yes at least I get plenty if flowers.
June 29th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful image with those little cobwebs and the water droplets. Nice crop too.
June 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise