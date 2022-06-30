Sign up
Photo 3335
Sticky Fingers.. Rolling Stones
Forced to look around the house for inspiration for today's image.. I was given a few stems of Orchid's so took one of those for a shot.. when I looked through the camera I could not unsee Mick Jager and the Rolling Stones famous album cover..
30th June 2022
30th Jun 22
1
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4441
photos
203
followers
214
following
913% complete
3328
3329
3330
3331
3332
3333
3334
3335
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
30th June 2022 4:03pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
fingers
,
stones
,
orchid
,
sticky
,
mick
,
rolling
,
jager
haskar
ace
Forced quarantine can be very inspiring! Great pov and fabulous capture.
June 30th, 2022
