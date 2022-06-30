Previous
Sticky Fingers.. Rolling Stones by julzmaioro
Photo 3335

Sticky Fingers.. Rolling Stones

Forced to look around the house for inspiration for today's image.. I was given a few stems of Orchid's so took one of those for a shot.. when I looked through the camera I could not unsee Mick Jager and the Rolling Stones famous album cover..
julia

haskar ace
Forced quarantine can be very inspiring! Great pov and fabulous capture.
June 30th, 2022  
